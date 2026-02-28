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2 year warranty

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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9630/29
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Front Product Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Premium Airfryer XXL HD9630/29
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
  • Product in Use Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9630/29

Maximum taste, minimum fat

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

The leading brand of Airfryer appliances in the world1

Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

Maximum taste, minimum fat

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air technology

  • White, 1.4 kg

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.

Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers 

  1. Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven

  3. Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  4. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer