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  • Maximum taste, minimum fat Maximum taste, minimum fat Maximum taste, minimum fat
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    Premium Airfryer XXL

    HD9630/21

    Maximum taste, minimum fat

    The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

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    Premium Airfryer XXL

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    Maximum taste, minimum fat

    Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

    • Fat Removal technology
    • Rapid Air technology
    • White, 1.4 kg
    Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

    Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

    Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

    XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

    XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

    Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

    Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

    You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

    Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

    Rapid Air technology for delicious crispier results

    Philips' Rapid Air technology creates 7x faster airfow for deliciously crispy results*. Enjoy healthier and tasty snacks and meals that are crisped to perfection yet tender on the inside

    1.5 times faster than an oven*

    1.5 times faster than an oven*

    Cooking is faster and more convenient than ever with the Philips Airfryer. Thanks to our instant heat and Rapid Airflow technology, your food will cook 1.5 times faster than in an oven. Best of all you don't need to preheat your AirFryer. Just turn it on and start cooking.

    Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

    Hundreds of recipes in app and free recipe book included

    From quick healthy snacks to full family meals, our free recipe book has more than 30 delicious ideas and easy-to-follow instructions from professional chefs. Our Philips Airfryer app is full of more tips, tutorials and easy-to follow recipes.

    Fry with little or no oil

    Fry with little or no oil

    The Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite food with little or no added oil, so you can fry with up to 90% less fat*. Enjoy great-tasting, crispy results like deep fried, with the least amount of fat.

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    QuickClean and dishwasher-safe for all removable parts

    Clean-up is fast and easy thanks to the Airfryer QuickClean basket with removable non-stick mesh insert. Both the basket and removable drawer with non-stick coating are also dishwasher-safe for no-fuss cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2225  W
      Capacity basket
      1.4  kg
      Basket capacity
      1.4 kg
      Fat Removal technology
      Yes
      Instant on/no pre-heat
      Yes
      Interface
      Analogue
      Keep warm button
      No
      Pre-set button
      No
      Programs
      No
      Rapid Air technology
      Yes
      Save your cooking settings
      No

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      322 x 433 x 316  mm
      Weight of product
      7.93  kg

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Integrated cord storage
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Dishwasher safe
      Yes
      Temperature control
      80 - 200 °C
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Recipe book & App
      • QuickClean basket
      • Advanced Rapid Heat
      Ready signal
      Yes
      Technology
      Fat Removal technology
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Time control
      Up to 60 minutes
      QuickClean
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Patented Rapid Air
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • *Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
    • *Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
    • *Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
    • * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer
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