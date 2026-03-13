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2 year warranty

Avance Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Avance CollectionKettle

HD9342/01

Avance Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

UK Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 527.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Consumer Care Book Philips Avance Collection Kettle HD9342/01

  • PDF file, 210.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Frequently Asked Questions

Troubleshooting