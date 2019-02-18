2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9342/01
Extra robust, long-lasting glass
The first glass kettle from Philips combined with stainless steel material gives you extra robust and long-lasting quality. Cup by cup indication lets you boil just what you need and therefore contributing to a better environment.
1.5 L 2200 W
SCHOTT DURAN® glass
Water level indicator
Spring lid
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
2.0
of 5
3
Reviews
CuppaTeaPlease
18/02/2019
United Kingdom
Nice kettle
Nice kettle. I like that it's clear glass mostly. The metal finish started to show signs of rust(at the rim at the top of the kettle) after only a few days of use, disappointing seeing that the main purpose is for boiling water. Otherwise it's a good kettle.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9342/02 Kettle
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9342/02 Kettle
Nick233
18/04/2020
United Kingdom
The kettle filter has design flaw
The filter mesh only last about a year and 4 months then come off completely.
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle
Mira47
03/01/2019
United Kingdom
Great kettle but once the filter is gone ...the kettle is useless
once the filter is gone ...the kettle is useless and you wouldn't find a replacement for the filter ..it only lasts for a year maximum
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle
This review was made for Avance Collection HD9340/90 Kettle