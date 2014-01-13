HD9303/03
Safe and easy boiling
The body of the new Philips electric kettle uses food-grade standard stainless steel, providing rapid water boiling with peace of mind!See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Power cable length adjustable as required for easy storage
Easy filling and cleaning
Easier handling
UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
Food grade stainless steel metal parts (SUS304) to guarantee a safe and clean cup of water.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
Safety feature
Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.