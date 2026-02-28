2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9260/94
Great tasting fries with up to 90% less fat!*
Air is the new oil. Philips Airfryer is the only airfryer with superior Rapid Air technology to fry your favorite foods with little or no added oil and up to 90% less fat. Enjoy crispier results with Philips Rapid Air for 7x faster airflow.
Rapid Air technology
1.2kg, 5 portions
Black
The Philips Airfryer combines a "starfish" bottom design with fast circulating superheated air, resulting in optimal heat distribution. This unique combination allows the airfryer to cook a variety of foods to a delicious, crispy result with little or no added oil.
The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 7L capacity pan handles a variety of meals. Cook up to 5 meal portions or 1.2kg of fries in one go for your family and friends.
We all have our favorite dishes. Whether it's a warm breakfast or a favorite family dinner, with the Philips Airfryer XL it's easy to save your favorite meal at the perfect time and temperature for stress-free cooking.
Reviews
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
Philips Rapid Air technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Compared to fresh fries cooked in conventional Philips fryer