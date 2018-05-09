2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Black
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Its integrated timer allows you to pre-set cooking times of up to 60 minutes. The auto-off function includes a "ready" sound indicator. The fully adjustable temperature control allows you to pre-set the best cooking temperature for your food up to 200 degrees. Enjoy crispy golden-brown fries, snacks, chicken, meat and more, all prepared at the right time and temperature for the best result!
4.4
of 5
38
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
MNOP
09/05/2018
United Kingdom
I think this is great
I think this is great. I had a great experience of using it.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
ajalexx
19/04/2018
United Kingdom
Love it
[Employee of philipsglobal] I think this is great - once i had learnt how to adapt my cooking in this compared to the oven it has been making amazing food in no time at all. So far i've done homemade chips, roasted veg, chicken, even crispy calamari - all in cooked as healthily as possible. It does create quite a bit of steam so i put next to my extractor fan to help with this. It is so easy to turn on and use straight away. Set the temp and time required and off you go. It heats up in like 2 minutes so really fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
BobR
18/02/2018
United Kingdom
Simply The Best!
Having used a Tefal Actifry for a number of years, I decided when a replacement was required, to try the Philips Air Fry. There is no comparison! In all the time I had the actuary I used it only for chips. Since buying the Philips Air Fry, I have cooked chips, steak, belly pork, sausages, mushrooms, egg custard and a whole lot more and that's in two weeks! Wish I'd found it sooner. Well done Philips!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.