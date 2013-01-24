Home
Pure Essentials Collection

Steamer

HD9140/90
    Discover fuller flavours

    This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

    This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

    This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

    This high quality Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves steamed food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Preset timings, a Keep Warm function and an expert recipe booklet help to prepare delicious meals every time. See all benefits

      Discover fuller flavours

      Steamer with Flavour Booster

      • 9 L 900 W
      • Optimal preset timings
      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

      The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      External water inlet

      External water inlet

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

      Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Optimal preset timings for fish, vegetables, rice and more

      Steaming is a delicate art, which is why the Philips Steamer has a wide range of preset timings that automatically shut off the steam once the ideal steaming time is reached. That will help you to cook a huge variety of foods – including rice, eggs, vegetables, chicken and fish – achieving perfect results that retain all the flavour and vitamins.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

      Digital timer

      Digital timer with ready signal and auto shutoff.

      Descale indicator light with bell

      Descale indicator light with bell, signals when to descale.

      Water refill indicator

      Water refill indicator signals when water level is low.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        312 x 450 x 227 mm
        Weight appliance
        2.3 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        100 cm
        Power
        900 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.1 L
        Capacity (max)
        2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5 L

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes
        Rice/soup/food container
        1.2 L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Black, metal and red
        Material
        Plastic with stainless steel parts

