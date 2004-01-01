Search terms

    Daily Collection Steamer

    HD9125/90

    Pure taste of steamed food

    Steam with perfect settings for every meal.

    Daily Collection Steamer

    Pure taste of steamed food

    • 9 L, 900 W
    • Manual timer
    • Aroma Infuser, soup/rice bowl
    • Plastic, white/beige
    Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

    The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

    Egg rack

    Fits 6 eggs per basket.

    Parts are dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe parts for easy cleaning.

    Easy to fill with water

    Easily refill the reservoir while in use.

    Stackable baskets for easy storage

    Stackable baskets for easy storage.

    Healthy steaming keeps the nutrition in the food

    Anti drip lid

    3 baskets to steam several ingredients at once

    3 baskets to steam different ingredients at the same time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Egg rack
      • Rice/soup/food bowl

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      900  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity watertank
      1  L
      Capacity (max)
      2.6 + 2.9 + 4.1

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Water level indicator
      Yes
      Overheat and dry boil protection
      Yes
      Number of tiers
      3 pcs

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White and beige
      Material of main body
      Plastic

