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  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours
  • Discover fuller flavours

Discontinued

Viva CollectionSteamer

HD9120/00

Discover fuller flavours

The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Just use the timer and off you go!

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Steamer with Flavour Booster

Discover fuller flavours

  • 9 L 900 W

  • Manual timer

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

With the XL steaming bowl you can prepare more varied tasty meals for your family. XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more.

60-minute timer

60-minute timer

60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut off.

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