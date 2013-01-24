Search terms

Viva Collection Steamer

HD9120/00
  Discover fuller flavours
    Viva Collection Steamer

    HD9120/00

    Discover fuller flavours

    The Philips steamer with Flavour Booster provides your food with great aromas of herbs and spices. You can prepare favourite soup, stew, porridge, rice and more in the XL steaming bowl. Just use the timer and off you go!

      Discover fuller flavours

      Steamer with Flavour Booster

      • 9 L 900 W
      • Manual timer
      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

      The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      With the XL steaming bowl you can prepare more varied tasty meals for your family. XL steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more.

      60-minute timer

      60-minute timer

      60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut off.

      External water inlet

      External water inlet

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Removable bottoms to steam larger pieces of food

      Need to steam a large piece of food, like a whole chicken, or any dish that's too big for a single steaming compartment? Simply unclip the bottom of each basket to create a large single space. The steamer will do the rest for you, steaming thoroughly and consistently from top to bottom.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        364 x 450 x 228 mm
        Weight appliance
        2.3 kg

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        100 cm
        Power
        900 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.1 L
        Capacity (max)
        2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5 L

      • General specifications

        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes
        XL steaming bowl
        2.5 L

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        White with lavender accents
        Material
        Plastic

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

