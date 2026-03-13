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2 year warranty

Daily Collection Steamer

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionSteamer

HD9115/00

Daily Collection Steamer

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Daily Collection Steamer

  • PDF file, 366.1 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Daily Collection Steamer HD9115/00 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 268.2 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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