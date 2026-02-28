2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8425/11
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Classic Milk Frother
Stainless Steel / Black
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads
Saeco Manual Espresso machine features high quality and durable housing material.
Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.
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