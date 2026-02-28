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2 year warranty

  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day
  • Authentic Italian Espresso every day

Discontinued

Philips Saeco PoemiaManual Espresso machine

HD8425/11

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

See all benefits

With pressurized filter Crema

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Stainless Steel / Black

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

Long lasting premium materials

Long lasting premium materials

Saeco Manual Espresso machine features high quality and durable housing material.

Ergonomic in day by day operations

Ergonomic in day by day operations

Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

Technical Specifications

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