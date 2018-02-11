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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine HD8423/11
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine HD8423/11
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine HD8423/11
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine HD8423/11
  • Product with Accessory Photograph Philips Poemia Manual Espresso machine

Discontinued

Philips Saeco PoemiaManual Espresso machine

HD8423/11

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.

See all benefits

With pressurized filter Crema

Authentic Italian Espresso every day

  • Classic Milk Frother

  • Black

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

Suitable for ground coffee and pads

For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

Ergonomic in day by day operations

Ergonomic in day by day operations

Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

11/02/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very good coffee

It makes a very good coffee, creamy and tasty. I would recommend this product. 4/5 stars on design for the on/off situated in the back. 4/5 stars on ease of use for the difficult way that you set it working for the first time.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Poemia HD8423/19 Manual Espresso machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Poemia HD8423/19 Manual Espresso machine

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