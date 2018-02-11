2 year warranty
Discontinued
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Classic Milk Frother
Black
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads
Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.
This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Oana0405
11/02/2018
United Kingdom
Very good coffee
It makes a very good coffee, creamy and tasty. I would recommend this product. 4/5 stars on design for the on/off situated in the back. 4/5 stars on ease of use for the difficult way that you set it working for the first time.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8423/19 Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Poemia HD8423/19 Manual Espresso machine