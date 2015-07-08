This was a Christmas present for my husband. In short, we nearly considered taking it on holiday it's so much a part of our lives now. At first we had to buy new cups to fit underneath it but now we have done that and we have worked out how to use it we are very happy. We read a number of reviews that suggest if you don't properly seat the reservoir you get water all over the place so we just top it up with a jug, that way you don't have to reprime the system either. So, the only real drawback is the cup height being so short. We don't use the steam wand much but make sure you have that on securely because I didn't once and it flew off which was quite messy -haven't done that again ;-)