Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with the small and easy to use award winning SENSEO® Up coffee pod machine. Its most compact design ever offers strong short or mild long coffee at only the touch of a button
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with the small and easy to use award winning SENSEO® Up coffee pod machine. Its most compact design ever offers strong short or mild long coffee at only the touch of a button
Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with the small and easy to use award winning SENSEO® Up coffee pod machine. Its most compact design ever offers strong short or mild long coffee at only the touch of a button
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with the small and easy to use award winning SENSEO® Up coffee pod machine. Its most compact design ever offers strong short or mild long coffee at only the touch of a button
Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.
Your SENSEO® coffee machine switches off automatically right after brewing, allowing you to save energy.
The direct start function allows you to turn on your SENSEO® coffee machine and brew your coffee at only one touch of a button.
SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.
By adding or removing the drip tray you can adjust your Philips SENSEO® coffeemaker to the size of your favorite cup or mug.
The SENSEO® coffee maker reminds you when to descale. Descale with SENSEO® Descale every 3 months to keep your appliance lime scale free; ensuring: maximal in-cup volume; perfect coffee temperature, and; the appliance's durability. Do not use vinegar, since it might damage your SENSEO® appliance and affects the coffee taste.
The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.
Philips tests their coffee makers during the development process for more than 10.000 cups of coffee. This ensures high quality and durability
This ultra chic new coffee machine is the most compact model of the whole SENSEO® range and has been designed to perfectly fit into your kitchen space.
At SENSEO® we know how to get the best out of the coffee bean to make great tasting single serve coffee. The operation of the SENSEO® system is simple and brilliant. Water is pumped from the boiler to the coffee pad. The hot water releases the aroma from the pad and gives a perfect cup of coffee. SENSEO® always offers you quality that you can taste.
Sustainability
Country of origin
Weight and dimensions
Technical specifications
Finishing
General specifications
Service
Design