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  • Product in Use Photo Philips Up Coffee pod machine
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Discontinued

SENSEO® UpCoffee pod machine

HD7880/11

Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button

Enrich your coffee moments with the small and easy to use award winning SENSEO® Up coffee pod machine. Its most compact design ever offers strong short or mild long coffee at only the touch of a button

See all benefits

With the most compact SENSEO® ever

Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button

  • Strength select function

  • Foxy White

  • Most compact Senseo ever

Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

Choose between 2 recipes: strong short or mild long coffee

Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.

Direct auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

Direct auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

Your SENSEO® coffee machine switches off automatically right after brewing, allowing you to save energy.

Direct start to switch on and brew coffee at only one touch

Direct start to switch on and brew coffee at only one touch

The direct start function allows you to turn on your SENSEO® coffee machine and brew your coffee at only one touch of a button.

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