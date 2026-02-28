2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7880/11
Delicious intense coffee at the touch of a button
Enrich your coffee moments with the small and easy to use award winning SENSEO® Up coffee pod machine. Its most compact design ever offers strong short or mild long coffee at only the touch of a button
Strength select function
Foxy White
Most compact Senseo ever
Prepare your favorite cup of coffee by adjusting the strength and intensity of its taste. With the strength select function on your SENSEO®, you can choose between strong short and mild long coffee.
Your SENSEO® coffee machine switches off automatically right after brewing, allowing you to save energy.
The direct start function allows you to turn on your SENSEO® coffee machine and brew your coffee at only one touch of a button.
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