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  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
  • Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!

Discontinued

SENSEO® Cappuccino SelectCoffee pod machine

HD7853/61

Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!

The SENSEO® Cappuccino Select coffeemaker makes a delicious cappuccino using fresh milk. The integrated milk frother produces steamed milk for a creamy foam layer. Enjoy great cappuccino or black SENSEO® coffee in an instant!

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Coffeemaker with integrated milk frother

Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!

  • Fresh milk cappuccino

  • Deep Black

  • Integrated milk frother

  • Easy-clean function

Delicious cappuccino made with freshly frothed milk

Delicious cappuccino made with freshly frothed milk

Enjoy your delicious SENSEO® cappuccino, a rich combination of coffee and fresh milk. Each cup is crowned with a creamy milk foam layer, just like the ones you can enjoy in coffee bars!

Integrated milk frother for the creamiest milk foam layer

Integrated milk frother for the creamiest milk foam layer

The unique patented milk frother of the coffeemaker produces steamed milk for a distinguished frothy creamy top. Simply pour fresh milk into the milk container, push the button and experience an easy, convenient and perfectly prepared frothed milk drinks!

Coffee at the touch of a button

Coffee at the touch of a button

With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

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