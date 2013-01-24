Home
    Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!

    The SENSEO® Cappuccino Select coffeemaker makes a delicious cappuccino using fresh milk. The integrated milk frother produces steamed milk for a creamy foam layer. Enjoy great cappuccino or black SENSEO® coffee in an instant!

      Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!

      Coffeemaker with integrated milk frother

      • Fresh milk cappuccino
      • Deep Black
      • Integrated milk frother
      • Easy-clean function
      Delicious cappuccino made with freshly frothed milk

      Delicious cappuccino made with freshly frothed milk

      Enjoy your delicious SENSEO® cappuccino, a rich combination of coffee and fresh milk. Each cup is crowned with a creamy milk foam layer, just like the ones you can enjoy in coffee bars!

      Integrated milk frother for the creamiest milk foam layer

      Integrated milk frother for the creamiest milk foam layer

      The unique patented milk frother of the coffeemaker produces steamed milk for a distinguished frothy creamy top. Simply pour fresh milk into the milk container, push the button and experience an easy, convenient and perfectly prepared frothed milk drinks!

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      Coffee at the touch of a button

      With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.

      The decalcifying light reminds you when to descale

      The decalcifying light reminds you when to descale

      The SENSEO® coffee maker reminds you when to descale. Descale with SENSEO® Descale every 3 months to keep your appliance lime scale free; ensuring: maximal in-cup volume; perfect coffee temperature, and; the appliance's durability. Do not use vinegar, since it might damage your SENSEO® appliance and affects the coffee taste.

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      The only coffee pod maker that brews two cups at a time

      Prepare 1 or 2 cups of your delicious SENSEO® coffee in less than a minute.

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      30-minute auto shut-off for energy saving and safety

      The SENSEO® coffee maker automatically shuts off after 30 minutes after making coffee, for energy cost saving and appliance safety.

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      Delicious coffee crema layer as proof of SENSEO® quality

      The fine SENSEO® coffee selection and the unique SENSEO® brewing system make sure that your perfect cup of coffee always comes with a rich and delicious coffee foam layer - proof of premium taste and quality.

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      Variety of coffee blends and flavors for different tastes

      SENSEO® offers you a large variety of coffee blends and flavors, each with its own distinctive taste to fit your personal preference.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        2 cups at the same time
        yes
        Automatic shut off time
        30 min

      • Sustainability

        Made of recycled materials
        90% (paperwork and packaging)
        Energy consumption
        • 0.15 W (on stand-by)
        • 2650 W (while brewing)

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        210 x 340 x 360 mm
        Packaging dimensions (LxDxH)
        232 x 390 x 399 mm
        Maximum cup height
        117 mm
        Milk carafe capacity
        0.15 L
        Water tank capacity
        1.2 L
        Max capacity in cups of coffee
        Up to 8 cups
        Product weight
        2.4 kg

      • Easy to clean

        Calc indicator
        yes
        Dishwasher proof parts
        yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        80 cm
        Power
        2650 W
        Supported coffee types
        SENSEO® coffee pods
        Water pressure in pump
        1 bar (filter coffee & crema)
        Frequency
        50 Hz
        Country of origin
        • Made in Poland
        • Designed in the Netherlands
        Water tank capacity
        8 cups / 1.2 L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Design

        Metal drip tray
        yes
        Color
        Deep Black

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Performance

        Fresh milk specialities
        cappuccino
        Brewing time 2 cups
        &lt; 60 sec
        Brewing time 1 cup
        30 sec

