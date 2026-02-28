2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD7853/61
Best cappuccino's are made with fresh milk!
The SENSEO® Cappuccino Select coffeemaker makes a delicious cappuccino using fresh milk. The integrated milk frother produces steamed milk for a creamy foam layer. Enjoy great cappuccino or black SENSEO® coffee in an instant!
Fresh milk cappuccino
Deep Black
Integrated milk frother
Easy-clean function
Enjoy your delicious SENSEO® cappuccino, a rich combination of coffee and fresh milk. Each cup is crowned with a creamy milk foam layer, just like the ones you can enjoy in coffee bars!
The unique patented milk frother of the coffeemaker produces steamed milk for a distinguished frothy creamy top. Simply pour fresh milk into the milk container, push the button and experience an easy, convenient and perfectly prepared frothed milk drinks!
With this coffee pod machine you can easily prepare one or two cups of coffee with the simple one button operation.
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