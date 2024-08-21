HD7430/90
Tasty coffee every day
Sip more with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Drip Coffee Maker. Enjoy up to 10 cups of hot coffee thanks to a generous 1.2 L capacity and Keep Warm function. Brew more, savor longer.See all benefits
Brew more, savor more. The 1.2 L glass jug lets you to brew up to 10 cups of your favorite coffee.
Our drip coffee maker automatically switches to Keep Warm mode for 30 minutes after every brew, so you can sip and savor hot coffee longer.
No need to wait for a full pot to brew. Remove the jug whenever you want without any drips. Enjoy the flexibility and control to take a refreshing coffee break anytime.
No more guesswork while filling. The water level indicator lets you add just the right amount of water effortlessly.
After every brew, the drip coffee maker will Keep Warm for 30 minutes then automatically shut itself off, ensuring a safe, worry-free brewing experience.
