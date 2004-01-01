Search terms

Saeco Coffee Glasses

HD7018/00
Saeco
  Perfect taste for true coffee lovers
    Saeco Coffee Glasses

    HD7018/00

    Perfect taste for true coffee lovers

    These Saeco HD7018/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.

      Perfect taste for true coffee lovers

      Hand made, double walled Latte glasses with spoons

      • Latte macchiato
      Premium gift packaging for special occasions

      Premium gift packaging for special occasions

      These products are perfect for any gifting occasion. Therefore, special attention was given to the creation and execution of this premium gift packaging

      Keeps your coffee at the perfect temperature

      These specially designed double walled coffee glasses keeps your espresso, cappuccino or regular coffee at the perfect temperature. This is because the double walled glass insulates the hot beverage inside very well, while keeping the outside cool and thus allowing to hold it without a handle.

      Hand made by expert craftsmen

      Hand made by expert craftsmen. Every piece is an original.

      Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these glasses

      Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these Saeco glasses.

      Dishwasher safe, brushed stainless steel Latte spoons

      Dishwasher safe, brushed stainless steel Latte spoons.

      Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass

      Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass.

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Latte glass height
        ~ 137  mm
        Latte glass volume
        ~ 350  ml
        Latte spoon diameter
        ~ 30  mm
        Latte spoon length
        ~ 203  mm
        Latte glass diameter
        ~ 81  mm

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        2 Latte glasses, 2 Latte spoons

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • The glasses are hand made by expert craftsman, thus each one might vary slightly in size. Please use the glasses and spoons carefully to avoid fracturing the inner or outer glass walls. The glasses and spoons are dishwasher safe, please place them carefully in the dishwasher to prevent fracturing.

