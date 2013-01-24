Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Saeco Coffee Glasses

HD7017/00
Saeco
  • Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Coffee Glasses

    HD7017/00

    Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine

    These Saeco HD7017/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Coffee Glasses

    Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine

    These Saeco HD7017/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.

    Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine

    These Saeco HD7017/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Coffee Glasses

    Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine

    These Saeco HD7017/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.

    Similar products

    See all Saeco accessories and parts

      Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine

      Hand made, double walled Cappuccino glasses

      • Cappuccino

      Keeps your coffee at the perfect temperature

      These specially designed double walled coffee glasses keeps your espresso, cappuccino or regular coffee at the perfect temperature. This is because the double walled glass insulates the hot beverage inside very well, while keeping the outside cool and thus allowing to hold it without a handle.

      Hand made by expert craftsmen

      Hand made by expert craftsmen. Every piece is an original.

      Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these glasses

      Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these Saeco glasses.

      Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass

      Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass.

      Premium gift packaging for special occasions

      These products are perfect for any gifting occasion. Therefore, special attention was given to the creation and execution of this premium gift packaging

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Cappuccino glass volume
        ~ 300 ml
        Cappuccino glass diameter
        ~ 88 mm
        Cappuccino glass height
        ~ 100 mm

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        2 Cappuccino glasses

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • The glasses are hand made by expert craftsman, thus each one might vary slightly in size. Please use the glasses and spoons carefully to avoid fracturing the inner or outer glass walls. The glasses are dishwasher safe, please place them carefully in the dishwasher to prevent fracturing.