Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine
These Saeco HD7017/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine
These Saeco HD7017/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.
Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine
These Saeco HD7017/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Perfect protection for your Saeco Espresso machine
These Saeco HD7017/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers to enjoy your favorite coffee with all senses. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature and taste of your long coffee or cappuccino.
These specially designed double walled coffee glasses keeps your espresso, cappuccino or regular coffee at the perfect temperature. This is because the double walled glass insulates the hot beverage inside very well, while keeping the outside cool and thus allowing to hold it without a handle.
Hand made by expert craftsmen. Every piece is an original.
Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these Saeco glasses.
Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass.
These products are perfect for any gifting occasion. Therefore, special attention was given to the creation and execution of this premium gift packaging
Dimensions
Packaging