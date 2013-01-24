Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Saeco Coffee Glasses

HD7015/00
Saeco
  • Perfect taste for true coffee lovers Perfect taste for true coffee lovers Perfect taste for true coffee lovers
    -{discount-value}

    Saeco Coffee Glasses

    HD7015/00

    Perfect taste for true coffee lovers

    These Saeco HD7015/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature & taste of your coffee specialty. Enjoy the saucers to serve condiments aside.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Coffee Glasses

    Perfect taste for true coffee lovers

    These Saeco HD7015/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature & taste of your coffee specialty. Enjoy the saucers to serve condiments aside.

    Perfect taste for true coffee lovers

    These Saeco HD7015/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature & taste of your coffee specialty. Enjoy the saucers to serve condiments aside.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Saeco Coffee Glasses

    Perfect taste for true coffee lovers

    These Saeco HD7015/00 glasses have been created for true coffee lovers. The double walled glass keeps perfectly the temperature & taste of your coffee specialty. Enjoy the saucers to serve condiments aside.

    Similar products

    See all Saeco accessories and parts

      Perfect taste for true coffee lovers

      Hand made, double walled glasses with saucers

      • Espresso and Cappuccino
      Premium gift packaging for special occasions

      Premium gift packaging for special occasions

      These products are perfect for any gifting occasion. Therefore, special attention was given to the creation and execution of this premium gift packaging

      Keeps your coffee at the perfect temperature

      These specially designed double walled coffee glasses keeps your espresso, cappuccino or regular coffee at the perfect temperature. This is because the double walled glass insulates the hot beverage inside very well, while keeping the outside cool and thus allowing to hold it without a handle.

      Hand made by expert craftsmen

      Hand made by expert craftsmen. Every piece is an original.

      Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these glasses

      Enjoy the warmth, vision, smell & taste with these Saeco glasses.

      Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass

      Dishwasher safe, heat & scratch resistant high quality glass.

      Suitable for espresso or cappuccino glass, dishwasher safe

      Suitable for espresso or cappuccino glass and to serve condiments on the side, dishwasher save

      Technical Specifications

      • Dimensions

        Espresso glass height
        ~ 63 mm
        Cappuccino glass volume
        ~ 300 ml
        Espresso glass diameter
        ~ 63 mm
        Saucer diameter
        ~ 150 mm
        Cappuccino glass diameter
        ~ 88 mm
        Espresso glass volume
        ~ 80 ml
        Cappuccino glass height
        ~ 100 mm

      • Packaging

        Quantity
        2 Espresso glasses, 2 Cappuccino glasses, 2 Saucers

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • The glasses are hand made by expert craftsman, thus each one might vary slightly in size. Please use the glasses and spoons carefully to avoid fracturing the inner or outer glass walls. The glasses and saucers are dishwasher safe, please place them carefully in the dishwasher to prevent fracturing.