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    Daily Collection Contact grill

    HD6305/21

    Overall rating / 5
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    Discover fuller Flavours

    This healthy grill has high temperature grill plates to seal in the juicy flavour. These grill plates heat up fast and keep a constant heat for results you can trust. Use it in a sloped or horizontal position for different cooking styles.

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    Daily Collection Contact grill

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    2 position-grilling styles in a compact design

    • 2000 W
    • Ribbed plate
    • 2 grill positions, high temp.
    High temperature grill plates seal in all the flavour

    High temperature grill plates seal in all the flavour

    The high temperature of the grill plates seals in all the juices and flavour of the food. That’s because the moment the food comes into contact with the surfaces of the grill, it begins to sizzle and brown, forming a tasty crust that keeps all the goodness and flavour inside, where it belongs.

    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Wide temperature range (70°C to 230°C) to choose the ideal temperature for each ingredient so that you ensure the perfect results for every food.

    High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat.

    High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat.

    High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat.

    Double grilling positions: table & contact grill

    Double grilling positions: table & contact grill

    The grill can be used with the lid fully open or closed. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food.

    Table grill position and Contact grill position

    Table grill position and Contact grill position

    2 in 1 multiple positions:Table grill position and Contact grill position.

    Healthy sloped grill plates drain away all excess fat

    Healthy sloped grill plates drain away all excess fat

    The sloped position lets excess grease run off into the included grease tray, which is very healthy and ideal for meats and foods containing excess oil.

    Easy to store upright

    Easy to store upright

    Easy to store upright; tidy storage of cord and tray.

    Non-stick grilling surfaces are easy to clean

    Non-stick grilling surfaces are easy to clean

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Grease tray storage
      Yes
      Integrated on/off switch
      Yes
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