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  • Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

    Kettle

    HD4646/56

    Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

    Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Kettle

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    Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

    Powerful, easy-clean flat heating element

    • 1.5 L 2400 W
    • Water level indicator
    • Vermillion-orange
    • Hinged lid
    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Cord winder for easy storage

    Cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Easy lid and spout filling

    Easy lid and spout filling

    The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the lid.

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch

    Lid knob stays cool for a safe touch.

    Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

    Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

    The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      • Heating element: Stainless steel
      • Housing: Polypropylene/ ABS
      • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
      Color(s)
      White and orange

    • Dimensions

      Product dimensions (WxDxH)
      16.6x23x24.9  cm
      Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
      28.7x18.8x23.3  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000-2400  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity
      1.5  L
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Cordless
      Yes
      Wide opening lid
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Non slip feet
      Yes
      Ergonomic grip
      Yes
      Easy spout filling
      Yes
      Boil-dry protection
      Yes
      Flat heating element
      Yes
      Lid as well as spout filling
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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