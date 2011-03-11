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    Health grill

    HD4408/90

    Discover fuller flavors

    Grilling time and temperature are crucial for tasty results. The Philips grill offers a wide temperature range (70 °C to 230 °C) and a digital timer (up to 60 minutes) to help you achieve these results.

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    Health grill

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    Discover fuller flavors

    Grill with temperature range and digital timer

    • 2000 W
    • Ribbed plate
    • 3 grill positions, recipe
    Wide temperature range

    Wide temperature range

    Wide temperature range: up to 250°C for sealing the meat.

    Digital timer

    Digital timer

    Digital timer signals when your food is ready.

    Dishwasher-safe plate

    Dishwasher-safe plate

    Dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning.

    Multiple grilling positions: table, oven, contact grill

    Multiple grilling positions: table, oven, contact grill

    The Philips electric grill can be used with the lid sealed, fully open or gratin, allowing you to prepare many different dishes. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food. 3. The gratin position is suitable for melting cheese onto toast or vegetables such as tomato and courgette.

    Recipe booklet

    Recipe booklet

    Recipe booklet for right grilling temperature and time.

    Contact grill position

    Contact grill position to quickly prepare your healthy snack.

    Non-stick grilling surface

    Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.

    Oven position

    Oven position to cook your fish, vegetables and pizza.

    Gently grilling

    Low temperature for gently grilling your fish and vegetables.

    Table grill position

    Table grill position to grill on double grilling surface.

    High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

    The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2000  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      3.9  kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      405 x 280 x 315  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes
      Integrated on/off switch
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Steel/black
      Materials
      Steel housing / ALU plates / plastic parts

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