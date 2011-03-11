HD4408/90
Discover fuller flavors
Grilling time and temperature are crucial for tasty results. The Philips grill offers a wide temperature range (70 °C to 230 °C) and a digital timer (up to 60 minutes) to help you achieve these results.See all benefits
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Wide temperature range: up to 250°C for sealing the meat.
Digital timer signals when your food is ready.
Dishwasher-safe plate for easy cleaning.
The Philips electric grill can be used with the lid sealed, fully open or gratin, allowing you to prepare many different dishes. 1. The sealed position holds in all the flavour and is ideal for grilling meat, fish, vegetables or sandwiches. 2. The fully open position is like a mini-barbeque, perfect for table grilling, fun cooking or warming up your food. 3. The gratin position is suitable for melting cheese onto toast or vegetables such as tomato and courgette.
Recipe booklet for right grilling temperature and time.
Contact grill position to quickly prepare your healthy snack.
Non-stick surface prevents food particles from sticking.
Oven position to cook your fish, vegetables and pizza.
Low temperature for gently grilling your fish and vegetables.
Table grill position to grill on double grilling surface.
The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
General specifications
Design and finishing
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