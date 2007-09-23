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  • Enjoy great toast together Enjoy great toast together Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster

    HD2623/59

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Enjoy great toast together

    Toaster with wide slots and variable width feature that makes you evenly golden brown toast, thick or thin. Features dustcover, warming rack and slide out crumb tray. Safe to use thanks to cool wall, high lift feature and cancel button.

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    Toaster

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    Enjoy great toast together

    Thick or thin, always golden brown

    • 2 slot
    • 3 function
    • White orange
    Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

    Extrawide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin

    Philips toaster with extra wide slots to fit your bread, thick or thin.

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices

    Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch

    The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread

    High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Materials
      Plastic housing (PP/PC/ABS), chrome plated top
      Color(s)
      White/sunset orange

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      0.9  cm
      Power
      1000  W
      Frequency
      50/60 Hz  Hz
      Slot size (L x W x H)
      136*32*130  mm

    • General specifications

      Automatic safety shut-off
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Dust cover
      orange

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