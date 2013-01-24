Good toast easily
Enjoy good toast time after time with this compact metal Philips toaster. Features 2 large bread slots, variable width bread slots for even toasting and variable browning control. Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning. See all benefits
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.
This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.
Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.
The Philips Avance Collection Toaster has seven adjustable levels of browning control.
Cord winding facility for easy storage
Compact toaster to save space on your counter top
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications