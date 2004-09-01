Search terms

EN
AR
  • The easiest 3-in-1 The easiest 3-in-1 The easiest 3-in-1

    Sandwich maker

    HD2430/80

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The easiest 3-in-1

    One convenient appliance to make tasty sandwiches, waffles and grill your favorite foods!

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Sandwich maker

    Similar products

    See all Sandwich Maker

    The easiest 3-in-1

    Tasty results in no time

    • 900 W
    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Adjustable thermostat ensures perfect results for every food

    Adjustable thermostat ensures the perfect result.

    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

    Cut and seal plates of the Philips sandwich maker seal ingredients inside sandwich.

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle.

    Vertical storage position

    Vertical storage position

    Vertical storage position.

    High power for heating up fast and keeping a constant heat

    The high power of the appliance enables the grill plate to heat up quickly, reaching operating temperature very fast and saving you precious time. It also means that the grill surface keeps its heat when food is placed onto it because the high power ensures a fast recovery to the correct temperature.

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      900  W

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White/yellow/silver

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.