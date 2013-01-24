Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Panini grill

HD2386/20
  • Panini made easy Panini made easy Panini made easy
    -{discount-value}

    Panini grill

    HD2386/20

    Panini made easy

    Tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips panini grill with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Panini grill

    Panini made easy

    Tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips panini grill with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

    Panini made easy

    Tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips panini grill with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Panini grill

    Panini made easy

    Tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips panini grill with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

    Similar products

    See all Sandwich Maker

      Panini made easy

      A Panini grill for tasty results in no time

      • 700 W
      Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

      Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

      Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage.

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle.

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        0,8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        metal/black

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item