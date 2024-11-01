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  • Panini made easy Panini made easy Panini made easy

    Panini grill

    HD2386/20

    Panini made easy

    Tasty paninis in no time with this hi- temperature, hi-power Philips panini grill with cut & seal plates. Easy to store thanks to vertical storage option and cord winding. Its non-stick coated plates make cleaning easier than ever before.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Panini grill

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    Panini made easy

    A Panini grill for tasty results in no time

    • 700 W
    Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

    Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates

    Fits all kinds of sandwiches thanks to the large plates.

    Vertical, compact storage

    Vertical, compact storage

    Vertical, compact storage.

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle

    Cool touch handle.

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

    Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

    Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      metal/black

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0,8  m
      Power
      700  W
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      On/Off switch (for Europe)
      Yes

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