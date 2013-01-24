Home
Daily Collection Sandwich maker

HD2384/70
    Making a sandwich is easy with this Philips Sandwich maker! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time!

    Making a sandwich is easy with this Philips Sandwich maker! Choose your favorite ingredients, put them inside the cut & seal plates, and get tasty sandwiches in no time!

      Sandwiches made easy

      A sandwich maker for tasty results in no time

      • White blue
      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside sandwich

      Cut and seal plates seal ingredients inside the Philips sandwich maker.

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage

      Vertical, compact storage.

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle

      Cool touch handle.

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

      Easy cleaning thanks to non-stick coated plates

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light

      Heating-up and ready-to-cook light.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        700 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        0,8 m
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • General specifications

        On/Off switch (for Europe)
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Dimensions (L x W x H)
        249 x 243 x 101 mm
        Color(s)
        White/blue

