2 year warranty
Discontinued
Great results, minimum effort
Powerful yet surprisingly convenient iron. This Philips ironing system produces continuous steam with high pressure. The large detachable watertank you can refill at any time and anywhere, making ironing fast and easy.
1.6 L
AUTO CORD
The more steam, the faster the ironing. Consistent powerful steam is generated which penetrates deep inside the garments making ironing faster and better. Steam power can be regulated to fit your needs.
The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.
The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.
Awards
4.7
of 5
26
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
BOB8
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
I like my iron
I bought it last year and its great to use For my loads of iron it perfact do the whole Lot in an hour or two easy to handel the Cord and wire continuous refill of water and temp control So i ll definetly recommend a friend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Nilo
23/07/2012
United Kingdom
I like my iron
I bought it last year and its great to use For my loads of iron it perfact do the whole Lot in an hour or two easy to handel the Cord and wire continuous refill of water and temp control So i ll definetly recommend a friend
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Cinderella
22/07/2012
United Kingdom
The best product I have bought since my Philips Hairdryer 40 years ago.
Really pleased with the better efficiency - speed of ironing and quality of finish. Not such a chore when the creases really do disappear faster. Philips products historically have given me good, long service - may that continue. I do need a spare screw for my 40 year old hood hair drier (on a stand). I need a new metal bar and two nuts for the ends (which adjusts the position of the hood). Is there a spare bar and 2 end nuts available. Please let me know where I can get this part as the hairdrier continues to give good service.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 8500 series GC8560 Pressurised steam generator