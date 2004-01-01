Powerful and convenient for quick results everyday
The new Philips 8000 Series ensures quick and effortless de-wrinkling of your daily outfits; up to 5 garments at a time, no ironing board needed. It is safe to use on all fabrics, even delicate ones; no shine marks and no burns guaranteed.
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Up to 32g/min powerful steam for quick results everyday.
Ready to use in just 60 seconds.
Steam your outfit in as little as 3 minutes**. The heated plate prevents condensation on your garments for quick results.
Steam hanging clothes or press-steam them laying flat with our heated plate. No ironing board needed!
Thanks to the patented and unique De-Calc Technology, your appliance can last longer with the same steam performance.
12 minutes of non-stop steaming! The 230ml water tank enables you to steam up to 5 garments or two outfits without refill. More than enough for quick touch ups before leaving the house.
Past few months made us look more for healthy and hygienic solutions. Our handheld steamer kills up to 99.9% of the bacteria*. You can even steam your curtains and bed sheets.
No burns guaranteed with OptimalTemp technology. The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
