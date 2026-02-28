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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron GC670/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron GC670/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron GC670/27
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron GC670/27
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips ProTouch Steam generator iron

Discontinued

ProTouchSteam generator iron

GC670/27

1 award

Professional results for all garments*

Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

Ironing brand

Designed for premium efficiency and convenience

Professional results for all garments*

  • 1800 W

  • Hanger, 5 levels

  • Accessories, LCD

18 integrated efficiency solutions

18 integrated efficiency solutions

The garment steamer is equipped with 18 integrated efficiency solutions for providing efficiency and convenience from start to finish.

5 steam levels for different types of garments

5 steam levels for different types of garments

Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

Wide range of accessories for excellent results

Wide range of accessories for excellent results

Use the brush, lintpad, pleatmaker and collar aid accessories for excellent results and glove for extra safety.

Technical Specifications

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Parts & Accessories

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Disclaimers

  1. garments made of textiles commonly used in China