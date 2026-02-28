2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC670/27
Professional results for all garments*
Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer.
Ironing brand
1800 W
Hanger, 5 levels
Accessories, LCD
The garment steamer is equipped with 18 integrated efficiency solutions for providing efficiency and convenience from start to finish.
Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.
Use the brush, lintpad, pleatmaker and collar aid accessories for excellent results and glove for extra safety.
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Go to parts and accessories
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garments made of textiles commonly used in China