Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

ProTouch

Steam generator iron

GC670/27
Overall rating / 5
  • Professional results for all garments* Professional results for all garments* Professional results for all garments*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    ProTouch Steam generator iron

    GC670/27
    Overall rating / 5

    Professional results for all garments*

    Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits

    ProTouch Steam generator iron

    Professional results for all garments*

    Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits

    Professional results for all garments*

    Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits

    ProTouch Steam generator iron

    Professional results for all garments*

    Clever solutions such as foot operated buttons, removable water tank, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt & drag feature ensure premium efficiency in crease removal with this garment steamer. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all garment-steamer

      Professional results for all garments*

      Designed for premium efficiency and convenience

      • 1800 W
      • Hanger, 5 levels
      • Accessories, LCD
      18 integrated efficiency solutions

      18 integrated efficiency solutions

      The garment steamer is equipped with 18 integrated efficiency solutions for providing efficiency and convenience from start to finish.

      5 steam levels for different types of garments

      5 steam levels for different types of garments

      Set your preferred steam level for optimal results on different kinds of garments.

      Wide range of accessories for excellent results

      Wide range of accessories for excellent results

      Use the brush, lintpad, pleatmaker and collar aid accessories for excellent results and glove for extra safety.

      Stable hanging solution for all types of garments

      Stable hanging solution for all types of garments

      Double poled hanging solution for extra stability and integrated hanger for all types of garments.

      With LCD screen

      With LCD screen

      Intuitive user interface with LCD display

      Integrated efficiency solutions

      Integrated efficiency solutions

      The garment steamer is equipped with integrated efficiency solutions such as foot operated buttons, automatic cord winder, accessory storage compartment and tilt and drag feature for providing efficiency and convenience from start to finish.

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam

      Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Steam output control
        Yes
        Power
        1800  W
        Continuous steam output
        up to 40  g/min

      • Easy to use

        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Automatic cord winder
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Hose length
        1.25  m
        Safe for all fabrics
        Even for delicates like silks
        Low water alarm
        yes
        Water tank capacity
        2100  ml

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Anti-calc tablets + rinsing

      • Technical specifications

        Product dimensions
        38.6 x 79.2 x 23  cm
        Packaging dimensions
        36 x 54.8 x 31.8  cm
        Voltage
        220  V
        Weight of product
        5.11  kg
        Weight of product with package
        6.9  kg

      • Accessories

        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Pleat maker
        Yes
        Brush
        Yes
        Collar aid
        Yes
        Lint Pad
        Yes

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Glove
      • Brush
      • Pleat-maker
      • Lint pad
      • Collar Aid
      • Trouser pegs

      Looking for additional accessories? Show Parts & Accessories

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • garments made of textiles commonly used in China