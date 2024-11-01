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  • Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    6400 series Pressurized ironing system

    GC6420/27

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Have all the convenience of a compact sized system iron and double your ironing speed with pressurized steam.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    6400 series Pressurized ironing system

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    See all Steam Generator Iron

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam

    Compact powerful ironing system

    • 90 gr
    Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Up to 4 bars of steam pressure for fast ironing

    Double your ironing speed with pressurized steam. Pressurized steam penetrates deep into fabrics, making your ironing fast and easy, even on difficult fabrics.

    Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

    Ergonomically and lightweight 1.2kg iron

    The ergonomic design of the iron facilitates comfortable ironing by putting less strain on the wrist. The upward sloping handle ensures a natural position reducing strain during ironing. The iron design also prevents the repetitive movements caused by placing an iron on its heel. The iron is light (1.2kg) for an easy & confortable ironing experience.

    Easy set-up and storage

    Easy set-up and storage

    Easy set-up and storage

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

    Smooth-gliding, durable stainless-steel soleplate

    Continuous steam up to 90 g/min

    The more steam, the faster the ironing. The unique technology in a Philips steam generator iron generates powerful steam making ironing easier, better and faster.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Frequency
      50-60
      Voltage
      220 - 240
      Boiler wattage
      1370
      Iron wattage
      800
      Start-up time
      6

    • Weight and dimensions

      Product weight
      5,25
      Product dimensions
      319 x 199 x 166

    • Easy to use

      Control
      Temperature ready light
      Reaching tricky areas
      • Button groove
      • Steam tip
      Easy to set up and store
      • Compact design
      • Easy cord and hose storage

    • Smooth gliding

      Soleplate
      Non-stick soleplate

    • Comfortable ironing

      Cord length
      1,9  m
      Anti-scale management
      Easy Rinse
      Ergonomic iron design
      Ergonomically designed iron for comfortable ironing
      Hose length
      1.7  m
      Safe in use
      Overheat safety stop
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes
      Water tank capacity
      800  ml

    • Crease removal

      Vertical Steam
      Continuous vertical steam
      Continuous steam
      Up to 90 gr/min
      Soleplate
      Optimal vent pattern
      Pressurised Steam
      Up to 4  bar

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