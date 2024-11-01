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  • Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

    GC552/40

    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    Our new ComfortTouch garment steamer removes wrinkles and refreshes fabrics. With powerful continuous steam and an extra-long StyleBoard, clothes will be wrinkle free from top to bottom in no time.

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    ComfortTouch Garment Steamer

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    Effortless de-wrinkling from top to bottom

    with FlexHead and extra-long StyleBoard

    • StyleBoard
    • 1800W
    • 3 steam settings
    Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

    Powerful continuous steam for fast crease removal

    Powerful continuous steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

    Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

    Fabric brush for deeper steam penetration on thick garments

    Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

    Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Continuous steam removes odors and kills 99.9%* of bacteria

    Hot steam refreshes your clothes and kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*. Less frequent washing and dry cleaning saves time and money, and helps clothes last longer.

    3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

    3 steam settings for different kinds of fabrics

    Set your preferred steam setting for optimal results on different fabrics. Use low steam for thinner fabrics and a more powerful setting for thicker fabrics and coats.

    Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

    Hang&Lock keeps your hanger securely in place

    Our unique Hang&Lock feature holds your clothes hanger in place for convenient steaming. It prevents the hanger from swinging or falling off.

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

    Safe on all ironable fabrics, no burns guaranteed

    The steamer is safe to use on all ironable fabrics and garments. The steam plate can be safely pressed against any clothing with no risk of burning – a great solution for delicate fabrics, like silk.

    Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

    Easy Rinse descaling for years of effective use

    Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

    PVC free silicon steam hose

    PVC free silicon steam hose

    The steam hose is made of silicon material which is the safe and healthy choice for use with steam. As the safety and health of your family is important, no PVC is used in the steam hose.

    Extra-long StyleBoard for better results from top to bottom

    An extra long StyleBoard provides reliable support during steaming. Simply press the fabric between the steam plate and board for easier steaming with crisp results from top to bottom.

    With FlexHead to easily reach the bottom of garments

    Innovative FlexHead lets you steam the bottom of garments easily, with less bending and kneeling. The flexible steam plate ensures maximum contact with the fabric so less steam escapes for efficient results.

    Technical Specifications

    • Board cover

      Top layer
      100% Cotton

    • Support for ironing

      StyleBoard
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Soft Blossom

    • Easy to use

      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      Water tank capacity
      1800  ml
      Detachable water tank
      Yes
      Power cord length
      1.6  m
      Hose length
      1.3  m
      Hang&Lock
      Yes
      Silicone steam hose
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Brush
      Yes
      Garment hanger
      Yes
      Glove for extra protection
      Yes
      Adjustable double pole
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      FlexHead Technology
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      1800  W
      Continuous steam
      up to 35  g/min
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Ready to use
      <1  minute(s)
      Variable steam
      3  levels

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Easy Rinse

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      37x46x64.5  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      33x173x37  cm

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    • Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231 with 1 minute steaming time.
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