ClearTouch

Garment Steamer

GC534/26
    Revive your delicate clothes with steam

    The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for safe and easy crease removal on delicate & difficult to iron clothes.Its unique design, smart features and powerful steam make refreshement of your clothes safe and easy. See all benefits

    Revive your delicate clothes with steam

    The new Philips ClearTouch garment steamer is designed for safe and easy crease removal on delicate & difficult to iron clothes.Its unique design, smart features and powerful steam make refreshement of your clothes safe and easy. See all benefits

      • 2000 W
      • Adjustable pole with hang&lock
      • Pleat maker, glove
      Extra powerful steam

      Extra powerful steam

      Powerful steam is blown through the nozzles, enabling you to remove creases with only a few strokes.

      Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

      Unique Hang&Lock for stability during steaming

      Unique Hang&Lock feature locks the garment hanger and enables stability for more convenient steaming - even with your own hanger.

      Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

      Detachable, transparent water tank with hygienic water inlet

      1.2 L detachable water tank with special water inlet for extra hygiene.

      XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

      XL Stainless steel steam plate for faster results

      The steamer head has an XL stainless steel steam plate which delivers faster results.

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Easy Rinse descaling function

      Prolong the lifetime of your appliance by using the Easy Rinse descaling function regularly.

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk.

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria*

      Hot steam kills up to 99.9% of bacteria on clothes and helps delaying washing or dry cleaning*.

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Removes cigarette, food and body odors

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors.

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Glove for extra protection during steaming

      Included is a glove that protects your hand during steaming.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        1.6  m
        Water tank capacity
        1200  ml
        Detachable water tank
        Yes
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        Silicone steam hose
        Yes
        Soleplate name
        XL steam plate
        Special water inlet
        For extra hygiene
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Adjustable pole
        Yes
        Glove for extra protection
        Yes
        Pleat maker
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        40  g/min
        Power
        2000  W
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Easy Rinse

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        40x45x33.3  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33x182x33  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        5.47  kg
        Weight of iron
        3.5  kg

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.