2 year warranty
Discontinued
Our smartest and most powerful steam iron
Powerful, intelligent iron for perfect results faster. Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning thanks to OptimalTEMP technology. Advanced DynamiQ steam mode ensures the perfect amount of powerful steam when you need it*
Ironing brand
3000W
70 g/min continuous steam
260g steam boost
SteamGlide Advanced soleplate
Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .
Choose from multiple steam modes. DynamiQ mode delivers the perfect amount of steam automatically when you need it, Max mode blasts stubborn creases with powerful continuous steam, IONIC steam mode with powerful steam bursts for more hygienic ironing and OFF steam enables you switch off the steam
Thanks to DynamiQ sensor, the most advanced motion sensor used in steam irons knows precisely how your iron is moving and when its standing still. DynamiQ steam mode releases automatically perfect amount of steam when its needed during your ironing to get the ironing results faster. The steam automatically starts when your iron is moving and stops when you don't move for ultimate convenience and effortless ironing.
Awards
4.8
of 5
31
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Mahaa
06/11/2019
United Arab Emirates
I am satisfied
I am satisfied with this product. Its time saving.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-10-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-10-06
Mahaa
06/11/2019
United Arab Emirates
I am satisfied
I am satisfied with this product. Its time saving.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-10-06
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-10-06
crankymonkey
27/08/2019
United Arab Emirates
The product is good and easy to use
It is compatible and easy to iron your clothes. Your clothes will not get burn for sure
Pros
Light
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-07-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Azur Elite GC5037/86 Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology
Date of Use 2018-07-26
On all ironable fabrics
Compared to GC4910