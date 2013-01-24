Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

EN
AR

Azur Advanced

Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

GC4936/06
Overall rating / 5
1 Awards
  • New generation iron for great results faster* New generation iron for great results faster* New generation iron for great results faster*
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

    GC4936/06
    Overall rating / 5
    1 Awards

    New generation iron for great results faster*

    Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.* See all benefits

    Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

    New generation iron for great results faster*

    Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.* See all benefits

    New generation iron for great results faster*

    Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.* See all benefits

    Azur Advanced Steam Iron with OptimalTEMP technology

    New generation iron for great results faster*

    Iron everything from jeans to silk with no risk of burning* thanks to OptimalTEMP technology and the steam output now penetrates up to 20% deeper into the fabric for faster crease removal.* See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all steam-iron

      New generation iron for great results faster*

      Guaranteed no burns

      • 3000W
      • 55 g/min continuous steam
      • 230g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Advanced soleplate
      OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

      OptimalTEMP technology: Guaranteed no burns, no settings

      Thanks to OptimalTEMP technology, we guarantee this iron will never cause burns to any ironable fabric and you can iron everything from jeans to silk, from linen to cashmere safely, in any order, without waiting for the temperature to adjust or pre-sorting clothes. Philips steam irons with OptimalTEMP makes your ironing easier and faster and has been tested by independent textile experts .

      3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      3000 W for quick heat-up and powerful performance

      Delivers a fast warm-up and powerful performance to get your ironing done quickly

      55g steam penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric*

      55g steam penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric*

      Strong and consistent steam output now penetrates up to 20% more steam through fabric to remove creases faster.

      Up to 230g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Up to 230g steam boost blasts stubborn creases

      Penetrates deeper into fabrics to easily remove stubborn creases.

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      SteamGlide Advanced soleplate, ultimate gliding & durability

      Our superior SteamGlide Advanced soleplate delivers smooth gliding performance on any fabric. Its stainless steel base is twice as hard as a aluminum, and our patented 6-layer coating with its advanced titanium layer effortlessly glides on any fabric for the fastest results.

      Smart calc reminder to remove calc from the iron

      Smart calc reminder to remove calc from the iron

      This iron has a smart calc-clean reminder which indicates when the descaling is needed. Simply push the calc-clean button on the water tank to flush away the calc from the iron for long-lasting steam performance

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      Automatic shut-off when the iron is left unattended

      The iron shuts itself off if you leave it standing still. On its soleplate, it will automatically switch off after 30 seconds.On its heel rest, it will automatically switch off after 8 minutes.

      Deep penetrating steam, for great results faster

      Thanks for the special design for maximum steam penetration, now up to 20%* more steam through the fabric for great results, faster

      Technical Specifications

      • Technology

        OptimalTEMP technology
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        Continuous steam
        55  g/min
        Power
        3000  W
        Steam boost
        230  g
        Vertical steam
        Yes

      • Easy to use

        Soleplate name
        SteamGlide Advanced
        Water tank capacity
        330  ml
        Extra stable heel rest
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2,5  m
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Extra large filling hole
        Yes
        Auto shut-off
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Self clean

      • Size and weight

        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        33.3 x 17.5 x 13.5  cm

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Green efficiency

        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Find a spare part or an accessory

      Go to parts and accessories

      Accessories for this product

      See all accessories

        Suggested products

          Recently viewed products

            Awards

            Reviews

            Be the first to review this item

            • On all ironable fabrics
            • Compared to GC4910