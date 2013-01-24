Home
Azur Steam iron

GC4891/27
    2600W Power tool for ironing

    This powerful Philips iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

      2600W Power tool for ironing

      Powerful iron with more steam

      • Steam 50g/min;200g steam boost
      • Anodilium soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2600 Watts
      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Scratch-resistant, highly durable Anodilium soleplate

      Excellent gliding, excellent scratch resistance, excellent to clean, excellent durability!

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      200 g steam boost

      200 g steam boost

      200 g steam boost

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        2.5 m
        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350 ml
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Safety auto off
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5 m

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        50 g/min
        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Power
        2600 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        200 g

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Accessories

        Heat-resistant storage box
        Yes

