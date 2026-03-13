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Azur Steam iron
Discontinued
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GC4891/02
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EU Declaration of conformity Philips Azur Steam iron GC4891/02 - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Azur Steam iron
All (3)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
Water leaks out from the base of my Philips Stand Garment Steamer
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My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam