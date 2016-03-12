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  • Powerful perfection, every time Powerful perfection, every time Powerful perfection, every time

    Azur Pro Steam iron

    GC4880/20

    Overall rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    1 award

    Powerful perfection, every time

    Azur Pro steam iron enables you with a powerful steam to cut through your ironing in no time and achieve perfect results. Maintain control, ultra-fast gliding, easy calc-clean and a larger water tank make your ironing sessions much easier.

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    Azur Pro Steam iron

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    Powerful perfection, every time

    Iron away creases fast with powerful steam

    • 2800W
    • 50 g/min; 200g steam boost
    • T-ionicGlide Soleplate
    • Safety auto off + anti-calc
    2800 W for fast heat up and powerful performance

    2800 W for fast heat up and powerful performance

    Powerful 2800 W for fast heat up and best performance.

    Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

    Steam output of up to 50 g/min for best crease removal

    Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    Steam boost up to 200 g

    Steam boost up to 200 g

    The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

    Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing

    Easy grip for convenient handling while ironing

    A well designed, soft grip on the top of the steam iron will make your ironing session more comfortable.

    T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

    T-ionicGlide: our best 5-star rated soleplate

    T-ionicGlide is our best gliding and scratch-resistant, 5-star rated soleplate with integrated Titanium-Oxide layer.

    Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

    Less refilling with very large 350ml water tank

    Less refilling with the very large 350 ml water tank so you can iron more clothes in one go.

    Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

    Iron switches off automatically when left unattended

    The steam iron shuts off automatically when left unattended. It will switch off after 8 minutes when left standing on its heelrest and after 30 seconds when left resting on its soleplate or sides.

    Large 2,5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board

    Large 2,5 m cord for great reach on the ironing board

    A large 2,5 m cord gives you the reach you need during your ironing. Now you reach every corner of your ironing board without any problems.

    Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

    Quick calc release to remove scale from your steamer

    Quick calc release is the easiest way to remove scale from your iron and guarantees consistently powerful steam for years to come.

    Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility

    Pointed tip for optimal control and visibility

    Technical Specifications

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      350  ml
      Safety auto off
      Yes
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2.5  m
      Drip Stop
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      Power
      2800  W
      Steam boost
      200  g
      Continuous steam
      50  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Water spray
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Energy saving mode
      Yes
      Energy saving*
      20  %
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      • Double active calc clean
      • Self clean

    • Size and weight

      Weight of iron
      1.5  kg

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