Azur

Steam iron

GC4850/02
    This new Philips Azur GC4850/02 iron comes with an optimal design and weight to maneuver the iron easily over the garment, even into the hard to reach areas. With its powerful steam performance it gives you all you need for perfect results.

      Designed for perfection

      Iron with powerful steam performance

      • Steam 50g/min;180g steam boost
      • SteamGlide Plus soleplate
      • Safety Auto Off
      • 2600 Watts
      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      Automatically turned off for safety and energy saving

      The safety auto off function automatically switches off the appliance if it has not been used for a few minutes, also saving energy.

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

      Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

      Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

      Optimal design to manoeuvre the iron easily over the garment

      The Philips steam iron is designed to manoeuvre it easily over the garment and enabling you to reach easily even the hardest to reach areas.

      Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

      Lightweight to move the iron easily on and off the board

      The iron has an optimal weight of 1.6kg making it easy to constantly place the iron on the board and back to its heelrest.

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance

      2600 W for quick heat up and powerful performance.

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Steam output of up to 50 g/min for better crease removal

      Continuous steam output of up to 50 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      Steam boost up to 180 g

      Steam boost up to 180 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

      SteamGlide Plus: perfect mix between gliding and stretching

      For the best results you need a soleplate that has the optimal balance between gliding and stretching. This is offered through SteamGlide Plus with its easy glide zone and perfect stretch zone.

      Sideways opening filling door

      Sideways opening filling door

      Technical Specifications

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        50  g/min
        Steam boost
        180  g
        Variable steam settings
        Yes
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Soleplate
        SteamGlide Plus
        Spray
        Yes
        Power
        2600  W
        Ionic deep steam
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        2.5  m

      • Easy to use

        Fast and easy filling
        Yes
        Drip stop
        Yes
        Water tank capacity
        350  ml
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Power cord length
        2.5  m
        Safety auto off
        Yes
        Filling and emptying water
        Sideways opening door
        Soft grip
        Yes

      • Calc management

        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6  kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V

