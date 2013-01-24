Home
Azur Ionic Steam iron

GC4630
  Removes creases easily from cotton and linen
    Azur Ionic Steam iron

    GC4630

    Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Remove even the toughest creases, thanks to Ionic DeepSteam. This powerful steam iron creates 50% smaller steam particles that reach deep into stubborn fabrics like cotton and linen, so you get great results easily!

    Azur Ionic Steam iron

    Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

    Azur Ionic Steam iron

    Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

      Removes creases easily from cotton and linen

      Powerful ironing with Ionic DeepSteam

      Ionic Deepsteam
      50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

      50% smaller steam particles reach deeper into tough creases

      The ionization process creates smaller steam particles that reach deeper into the fabric. This means even the toughest creases are removed easily.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is Philips premium soleplate

      SteamGlide soleplate is the best Philips soleplate for your steam iron. It has great scratch resistancy, glides excellent and is easy to clean.

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      Electronic shut-off when iron is left unattended

      The electronic shut-off automatically switches the iron off when it is left unattended or tips over.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Steam boost up to 170 g

      Steam boost up to 170 g

      The steam boost can be used for vertical steaming and tough creases.

      Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

      The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Control
        • Temperature ready light
        • Variable steam settings
        Fast heat-up
        Yes

      • Crease removal

        Steam Boost
        Up to 170 gr/min
        Vertical Steam
        Yes
        Continuous steam
        Up to 40 gr/min
        Reaching tricky areas
        Steam tip
        Ionic Deepsteam
        Ionic DeepSteam
        Spray
        Yes

      • Comfortable ironing

        Cord length
        3 m
        Water tank capacity
        335 ml
        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Anti-scale management
        Double Active Calc System
        No leakage
        Drip-stop system
        Safe in use
        • Automatic shut-off when iron is left unattended
        • Exceeds international drop test standards
        Additional comfort
        • 360 degree cord freedom
        • Soft grip

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2400
        Frequency
        50-60
        Voltage
        220 - 240

      • Smooth gliding

        Soleplate
        SteamGlide soleplate

