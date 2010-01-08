Search terms

EN
AR
  • 2400 W Power tool for ironing 2400 W Power tool for ironing 2400 W Power tool for ironing
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause
  • Play Pause

    Azur Steam iron

    GC4491/27

    2400 W Power tool for ironing

    This powerful iron comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

    Azur Steam iron

    Similar products

    See all Steam Iron

    2400 W Power tool for ironing

    More power, more steam, more performance

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

    The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

    The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

    Robust scratch proof soleplate

    Robust scratch proof soleplate

    For an endless excellent gliding experience.

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

    Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

    2400W for 40g steam output

    2400W for 40g steam output

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Calc clean solution
      Double active calc clean
      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Heat-resistant storage box
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Weight of iron
      1.6  kg
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V

    • Easy to use

      Filling and emptying water
      Extra large filling hole
      Water tank capacity
      335  ml
      Soft grip
      Yes
      Drip stop
      Yes
      Cord freedom (swivel)
      360 degree cord freedom
      Cord storage
      Cord clip
      Power cord length
      3  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      40  g/min
      Soleplate
      Anodilium
      Power
      2400  W
      Steam output
      Yes
      Vertical steaming
      Yes
      Spray
      Yes
      Steam boost
      120  g
      Steam tip
      Yes

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.