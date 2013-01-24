Home
Azur Steam iron

GC4491
  • 2400 W Power tool for ironing 2400 W Power tool for ironing 2400 W Power tool for ironing
    This powerful Philips iron GC4491/02 comes with the most robust soleplate of all irons. Nothing can scratch this iron while it glides smoothly over your garment. The powerful steam boost helps you to blast all creases away easily.

      Steam tip allows you to have steam in hard-to-reach areas

      The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.

      Drip-stop system keeps your garments spotless while ironing

      The Drip Stop system of your Philips steam iron lets you iron delicate fabrics at low temperatures without having to worry about stains from water droplets.

      Robust scratch proof soleplate

      For an endless excellent gliding experience.

      Continuous steam output up to 40 g/min

      Philips steam iron with continuous steam output of up to 40 g/min gives you the perfect amount of steam to efficiently remove all creases.

      2400W for 40g steam output

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Power cord length
        3 m
        Water tank capacity
        335 ml
        Filling and emptying water
        Extra large filling hole
        Soft grip
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Cord clip
        Cord freedom (swivel)
        360 degree cord freedom
        Drip stop
        Yes

      • Fast & powerful crease removal

        Continuous steam output
        40 g/min
        Steam output
        Yes
        Steam tip
        Yes
        Soleplate
        Anodilium
        Power
        2400 W
        Vertical steaming
        Yes
        Spray
        Yes
        Steam boost
        120 g

      • Technical specifications

        Weight of iron
        1.6 kg
        Voltage
        220 - 240 V

      • Calc management

        Suitable for tap water
        Yes
        Calc clean solution
        Double active calc clean

