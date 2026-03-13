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2 year warranty

Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

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AzurSteam iron

GC4410/27

Azur Steam iron

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Azur Steam iron

  • PDF file, 8.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

For easier and smoother ironing, you want the best combination of gliding and powerful steam. This Philips steam iron GC4410/02 with SteamGlide soleplate provides you the best of both! - English (US)

  • PDF file
  • 27 June 2026

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