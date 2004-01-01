Search terms

EN
AR

Handheld garment steamer

GC440/47
  • Your new wardrobe Essential Your new wardrobe Essential Your new wardrobe Essential
    -{discount-value}

    Handheld garment steamer

    GC440/47

    Your new wardrobe Essential

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Handheld garment steamer

    Your new wardrobe Essential

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.

    Your new wardrobe Essential

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Handheld garment steamer

    Your new wardrobe Essential

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.

    Similar products

    See all Garment Steamer

      Your new wardrobe Essential

      Ideal for quick touch-ups and delicate clothes

      • 1500 W, up to 30 g/min
      • PureSteam technology
      • XL water tank
      • 2-in-1 function
      PureSteam technology for consistent powerful steam over time

      PureSteam technology for consistent powerful steam over time

      PureSteam technology is an innovative technology that prevents calc from building up around the steamer's engine. It enables consitent powerful steam for years to come.

      2-in-1 vertical & horizontal steaming for better results

      2-in-1 vertical & horizontal steaming for better results

      The 2-in-1 function enables both vertical and horizontal steaming. When steaming horizontally on a flat surface, you can achieve better results especially on tricky ares like collars and cuffs.

      Quick calc release

      Quick calc release

      Thanks to the quick calc release, your appliance can last for longer with the same steam performance.

      Large water tank for longer steaming

      Large water tank for longer steaming

      The 200 ml water tank enables steaming up to 3 garments in one go. Enough for you quick touch ups before leaving the house!

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

      Thanks to the electric pump, you do not need to pump manually. Just hold the trigger pressed and steam comes continuously.

      SmartFlow heated plate to prevent wet spots

      SmartFlow heated plate to prevent wet spots

      The SmartFlow heated plate prevents condensation on your garments while still being 100% safe on all your clothes even delicates.

      Safe to use on all delicate fabrics like silk

      Safe to use on all delicate fabrics like silk

      The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

      Safe resting position on base

      Safe resting position on base

      You can rest the garment steamer just by making it stand on its base. It is a very easy and safe resting position.

      Powerful steam removes odors and kills 99,9% of the bacteria

      Powerful steam removes odors and kills 99,9% of the bacteria

      Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors. Steam also kills 99,9& of the bacteria. *

      More powerful steam up to 30g/min for faster results

      More powerful steam up to 30g/min for faster results

      Innovative PureSteam Technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 30g/min, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deeper into the garments, enabling you to remove creases faster.

      Ready in 60 seconds

      Ready in 60 seconds

      Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!

      Technical Specifications

      • Easy to use

        Water tank capacity
        200  ml
        Safe on all ironable fabrics
        Even delicates like silk
        On/off switch
        Yes
        Refill any time during use
        Yes
        Tap water suitable
        Yes
        Power cord length
        2  m
        Ready to use
        Light indicator

      • Technology

        PureSteam Technology
        Yes

      • Design

        Color
        Pink

      • Accessories included

        Brush
        Yes

      • Fast crease removal

        2-in-1 function
        Yes
        Power
        1500  W
        Continuous steam
        Up to 30  g/min
        Vertical steam
        Yes
        Voltage
        240  V
        Ready to use
        1  minute(s)
        Steam-on-demand
        Yes

      • Scale management

        Descaling and cleaning
        Built-in calc container

      • Size and weight

        Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
        32 x 22 x 17  cm
        Product dimensions (WxHxL)
        30 x 17 x 13  cm
        Total weight with packaging
        0,9  kg

      • Green efficiency

        Product packaging
        100% recycable
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Guarantee

        2 year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.
          © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2023. All rights reserved.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.