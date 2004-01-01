Your new wardrobe Essential
Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.
PureSteam technology is an innovative technology that prevents calc from building up around the steamer's engine. It enables consitent powerful steam for years to come.
The 2-in-1 function enables both vertical and horizontal steaming. When steaming horizontally on a flat surface, you can achieve better results especially on tricky ares like collars and cuffs.
Thanks to the quick calc release, your appliance can last for longer with the same steam performance.
The 200 ml water tank enables steaming up to 3 garments in one go. Enough for you quick touch ups before leaving the house!
Thanks to the electric pump, you do not need to pump manually. Just hold the trigger pressed and steam comes continuously.
The SmartFlow heated plate prevents condensation on your garments while still being 100% safe on all your clothes even delicates.
The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.
You can rest the garment steamer just by making it stand on its base. It is a very easy and safe resting position.
Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors. Steam also kills 99,9& of the bacteria. *
Innovative PureSteam Technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 30g/min, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deeper into the garments, enabling you to remove creases faster.
Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!
