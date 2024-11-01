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  • Your new wardrobe Essential Your new wardrobe Essential Your new wardrobe Essential

    Handheld garment steamer

    GC440/47

    Your new wardrobe Essential

    Thanks to the innovative PureSteam Technology and quick calc release, the new StyleTouch garment steamer ensures powerful steam performance for years to come! Quick, safe & easy, it is perfect for last minute ironing and delicate clothes.

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    Handheld garment steamer

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    See all Garment Steamer

    Your new wardrobe Essential

    Ideal for quick touch-ups and delicate clothes

    • 1500 W, up to 30 g/min
    • PureSteam technology
    • XL water tank
    • 2-in-1 function
    PureSteam technology for consistent powerful steam over time

    PureSteam technology for consistent powerful steam over time

    PureSteam technology is an innovative technology that prevents calc from building up around the steamer's engine. It enables consitent powerful steam for years to come.

    2-in-1 vertical & horizontal steaming for better results

    2-in-1 vertical & horizontal steaming for better results

    The 2-in-1 function enables both vertical and horizontal steaming. When steaming horizontally on a flat surface, you can achieve better results especially on tricky ares like collars and cuffs.

    Quick calc release

    Quick calc release

    Thanks to the quick calc release, your appliance can last for longer with the same steam performance.

    Large water tank for longer steaming

    Large water tank for longer steaming

    The 200 ml water tank enables steaming up to 3 garments in one go. Enough for you quick touch ups before leaving the house!

    Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

    Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

    Thanks to the electric pump, you do not need to pump manually. Just hold the trigger pressed and steam comes continuously.

    SmartFlow heated plate to prevent wet spots

    SmartFlow heated plate to prevent wet spots

    The SmartFlow heated plate prevents condensation on your garments while still being 100% safe on all your clothes even delicates.

    Safe to use on all delicate fabrics like silk

    Safe to use on all delicate fabrics like silk

    The steamer is safe to use on all fabrics. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silk and cashmere.

    Safe resting position on base

    Safe resting position on base

    You can rest the garment steamer just by making it stand on its base. It is a very easy and safe resting position.

    Powerful steam removes odors and kills 99,9% of the bacteria

    Powerful steam removes odors and kills 99,9% of the bacteria

    Powerful steam removes cigarette, food and body odors. Steam also kills 99,9& of the bacteria. *

    More powerful steam up to 30g/min for faster results

    More powerful steam up to 30g/min for faster results

    Innovative PureSteam Technology is fundamentally different from other steamers. With up to 30g/min, it generates powerful steam which penetrates deeper into the garments, enabling you to remove creases faster.

    Ready in 60 seconds

    Ready in 60 seconds

    Ready to steam in no time. Just plug it in, wait for less than 1 minute... steam & go!

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Color
      Pink

    • Easy to use

      Water tank capacity
      200  ml
      Safe on all ironable fabrics
      Even delicates like silk
      On/off switch
      Yes
      Refill any time during use
      Yes
      Tap water suitable
      Yes
      Power cord length
      2  m
      Ready to use
      Light indicator

    • Accessories included

      Brush
      Yes

    • Guarantee

      2 year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Technology

      PureSteam Technology
      Yes

    • Fast crease removal

      2-in-1 function
      Yes
      Power
      1500  W
      Continuous steam
      Up to 30  g/min
      Vertical steam
      Yes
      Voltage
      240  V
      Ready to use
      1  minute(s)
      Steam-on-demand
      Yes

    • Green efficiency

      Product packaging
      100% recycable
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Scale management

      Descaling and cleaning
      Built-in calc container

    • Size and weight

      Packaging dimensions (WxHxL)
      32 x 22 x 17  cm
      Product dimensions (WxHxL)
      30 x 17 x 13  cm
      Total weight with packaging
      0,9  kg

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    • * Tested by external body for bacteria types Escherichia coli 8099, Staphylicoccus aureus ATCC 6538, Canidia albicans ATCC 10231with 8 minutes steaming time.
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