Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Ironing
All series
EnergyCare Steam iron
Discontinued
Support
GC3740/28
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam. - English (US)
All (2)
What type of water can I use in my Philips Steam Iron or Steamer?
How to clean the soleplate of my Philips Steam/Dry Iron
My Philips Steam Iron does not heat up anymore
My Philips Steam Generator Iron does not remove creases
The Calc-Clean light on my Philips Steam Generator Iron keeps blinking
My Philips Steam Iron does not produce steam
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you