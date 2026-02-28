2 year warranty
Discontinued
GC3740/02
100% steam power, 25%* less energy.
The innovative feature, makes sure you get 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 25%* energy, because it reduces wasted steam. 30% of plastic and of Aluminum in this Philips iron is recycled.
2400 W
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
The unique steam tip of this Philips iron, combines a particularly pointed front of the soleplate with special elongated steam slots in the tip, to reach right into the smallest and most difficult areas for the best ironing results.
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