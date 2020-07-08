ProductsSupport
en/ar

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron GC3672/26
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EasySpeed Advanced Steam iron

Discontinued

EasySpeed AdvancedSteam iron

GC3672/26

4.6

| (26) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

1 award

Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

EasySpeed Advanced combines powerful steam with the freedom of cordless ironing. Reach anywhere on the board and iron difficult areas with ease. Fast to heat up, quick recharging in seconds and carry lock for storing.

See all benefits

Cordless ironing for ultimate freedom

  • 2400 W

  • 190 g steam boost

  • 35 g/min continuous steam

  • Ceramic soleplate

Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

Calc-clean slider for long-lasting steam performance

This iron operates with ordinary tap water. Calc-clean is a built-in cleaning function to remove calcium buildup, or limescale, and maintain peak performance.

2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

2400 W for quick heat-up in 30 seconds

Delivers a fast warm-up in 30 seconds for a quick start.

Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

Durable ceramic soleplate for easy gliding

Our durable ceramic soleplate glides well on any ironable garment. It's non-stick, scratch resistant and simple to keep clean.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Find a spare part or an accessory

Go to parts and accessories

Parts & Accessories

Awards

  • Image of VRS_PBTAWARD66

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.6

of 5

26

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2

08/07/2020

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Best ever iron

I think this iron is brilliant, much lighter than one I had , just glides over garment etc

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3675/36 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3675/36 Steam iron

15/09/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product in every way

Easy to use very light beautiful styling does exactly what I bought it for .,no messing with awkward cables a wonderful product

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3675/36 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3675/36 Steam iron

14/07/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Product does exactly as it says

Really pleased with the Phillips Cordless iron, light, easy to use, tidy to store away.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3672/26 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EasySpeed Advanced GC3672/26 Steam iron

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.