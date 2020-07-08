[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I love the feel of this iron and its manoeuvreabily, being cordless this iron has the freedom to get into every corner of the item - something that I have not had before with corded irons. It is lightweight and glides effortlessly over all items. My daughter who is 8 was also able to use this quickly and easily (under supervision) to iron and is now very keen to help with the ironing which is always a positive. Creases were easily removed with this iron and it was also ready to use almost straight away after turning it on. Overall I think this is a great iron which my family and I will use much more than our previous one as it is so quick and easy to use.