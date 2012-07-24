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2 year warranty

  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3640
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Standard Product Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron GC3640
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Product in Use Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron
  • Emotional Benefit Photo Philips EnergyCare Steam iron

Discontinued

EnergyCareSteam iron

GC3640/02

4.7

| (10) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

1 award

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

See all benefits

Steam iron for greener results

100% steam power, 20%* less energy

  • Steam tip

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc System prevents scale build-up

Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.

Automatic Energy Saving

Automatic Energy Saving

Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

Soft grip for lasting ironing comfort

The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.7

of 5

10

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great iron, very effective!

this iron gets good reviews so we bought it. wow, what a difference, by far the best iron i have used. one pass of the iron over a shirt and it's smooth. magic! seems to produce a good amount of steam so not sure how it can be enery efficient but it's much quicker so that saves time and energy. buy it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

great iron, very effective!

this iron gets good reviews so we bought it. wow, what a difference, by far the best iron i have used. one pass of the iron over a shirt and it's smooth. magic! seems to produce a good amount of steam so not sure how it can be enery efficient but it's much quicker so that saves time and energy. buy it!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

24/01/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Philips Iron

You will not go wrong with this iron. If you like a heavy iron this is your 'baby' It does everything it claims,settings are great,steam powerful and nice long lead. I had a Philips iron for 12 years previously and this one is just as wonderful-has not dissapointed.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron

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