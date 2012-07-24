2 year warranty
Discontinued
100% steam power, 20%* less energy
The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves 20%* energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
Steam tip
Double Active Calc system of your Philips steam iron prevents scale build-up through anti scale pills and an easy to use calc clean function.
Automatic Energy Saving The innovative feature in the Philips steam iron, makes sure you get the 100% steam power to remove creases thoroughly. At the same time, it saves energy automatically, because it eliminates wasted steam.
The soft handgrip of this Philips iron allows for comfortable ironing even during longer sessions.
Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips
Go to parts and accessories
Awards
4.7
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
dhed
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
great iron, very effective!
this iron gets good reviews so we bought it. wow, what a difference, by far the best iron i have used. one pass of the iron over a shirt and it's smooth. magic! seems to produce a good amount of steam so not sure how it can be enery efficient but it's much quicker so that saves time and energy. buy it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
ann67
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
great iron, very effective!
this iron gets good reviews so we bought it. wow, what a difference, by far the best iron i have used. one pass of the iron over a shirt and it's smooth. magic! seems to produce a good amount of steam so not sure how it can be enery efficient but it's much quicker so that saves time and energy. buy it!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
AlexT
24/01/2012
United Kingdom
Philips Iron
You will not go wrong with this iron. If you like a heavy iron this is your 'baby' It does everything it claims,settings are great,steam powerful and nice long lead. I had a Philips iron for 12 years previously and this one is just as wonderful-has not dissapointed.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for EnergyCare GC3640 Steam iron