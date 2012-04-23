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  • Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand
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    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

    GC310/05

    Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

    Experience the convenience of the Philips Steam&Go handheld garment steamer. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam. Ironing has never been easier.

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    Steam&Go Handheld garment steamer

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    Quick crease removal at the touch of your hand

    powerful steamer

    • 840 W
    • Steam-on-demand
    • Brush
    Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

    Automatic continuous steam delivered by electric pump

    Electric pump provides continuous steam for easy and quick crease removal.

    Fast heat up time

    Fast heat up time

    The steamer is ready to use within seconds.

    Brush accessory for a smooth finish

    Brush accessory for a smooth finish

    Use the brush accessory with thicker garments like coats for better steam penetration and a smoother finish.

    Ergonomic design for handheld operation

    Ergonomic design for handheld operation

    The handheld steamer is light and comfortable to use thanks to the ergonomic and compact design. Just press the trigger and quickly remove creases with continuous steam.

    No ironing board needed

    No ironing board needed

    By using the steamer you do not need an ironing board anymore, which makes ironing hassle-free.

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    Detachable water tank for easier filling

    Detachable water tank for easier filling.

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

    Safe to use on delicate fabrics, like silks

    The steamer is safe to use on all garments. It is a great solution for delicate fabrics like silks.

    Technical Specifications

    • Calc management

      Suitable for tap water
      Yes

    • Accessories

      Brush
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220  V
      Packaging dimensions
      38 x 12 x 15  cm
      Product dimensions
      34.7 x 12.9 x 12.2  cm
      Weight of product
      0.660  kg
      Weight of product with package
      0.890  kg

    • Easy to use

      Heat up time
      less than 1  minute(s)
      Safe for all fabrics
      Even for delicates like silks
      Water tank capacity
      60  ml
      Power cord length
      2 - 2.5  m

    • Fast & powerful crease removal

      Continuous steam output
      up to 20  g/min
      Power
      840  W
      Steam output
      Yes

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